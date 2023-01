Diese Warnzeichen deuten auf einen Herzinfarkt

Lisa Maries Mutter Priscilla hat den Notfall bei Twitter bestätigt und bittet auch um Gebete und Privatsphäre für ihre Familie.

My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.

