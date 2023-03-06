Alles zu oe24Plus
| 06. März 2023 | 06:32 Uhr
Vor den Oscars 2023 - Nominierungen
©Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa

Society

Oscar-Nominierungen in den wichtigsten Kategorien

Artikel teilen

Endlich wurden die Oscar-Nominierungen bekannt gegeben.

Die Oscar-Nominierungen 2023 in wichtigen Sparten:

Bester Film

- «Im Westen nichts Neues»
- «Avatar: The Way of Water»
- «The Banshees of Inisherin»
- «Elvis»
- «Everything Everywhere All at Once»
- «Die Fabelmans»
- «Tár»
- «Top Gun: Maverick»
- «Die Aussprache»
- «Triangle of Sadness»

 

Bester internationaler Spielfilm

- «Im Westen nichts Neues» (Deutschland)
- «Argentina, 1985» (Argentinien)
- «Close» (Belgien)
- «EO» (Polen)
- «The Quiet Girl» (Irland)

 

Beste Regie

- Steven Spielberg («Die Fabelmans»)
- Martin McDonagh («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
- Ruben Östlund («Triangle of Sadness»)
- Todd Field («Tár»)

 

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

- Cate Blanchett («Tár»)
- Michelle Yeoh («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
- Ana de Armas («Blond»)
- Andrea Riseborough («To Leslie»)
- Michelle Williams («Die Fabelmans»)

 

Bester Hauptdarsteller

- Colin Farrell («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
- Austin Butler («Elvis»)
- Brendan Fraser («The Whale»)
- Bill Nighy («Living»)
- Paul Mescal («Aftersun»)

 

Beste Nebendarstellerin

- Angela Bassett («Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»)
- Kerry Condon («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
- Jamie Lee Curtis («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
- Stephanie Hsu («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
- Hong Chau («The Whale»)

 

Bester Nebendarsteller

- Brendan Gleeson («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
- Barry Keoghan («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
- Ke Huy Quan («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
- Judd Hirsch («Die Fabelmans»)
- Brian Tyree Henry in «Causeway»

 

Beste Filmmusik

- Volker Bertelmann («Im Westen nichts Neues»)
- John Williams («Die Fabelmans»)
- Justin Hurwitz («Babylon»)
- Carter Burwell («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
- Son Lux («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

