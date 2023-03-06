Oscar-Nominierungen in den wichtigsten Kategorien

Endlich wurden die Oscar-Nominierungen bekannt gegeben.
Bester Film
- «Im Westen nichts Neues»
- «Avatar: The Way of Water»
- «The Banshees of Inisherin»
- «Elvis»
- «Everything Everywhere All at Once»
- «Die Fabelmans»
- «Tár»
- «Top Gun: Maverick»
- «Die Aussprache»
- «Triangle of Sadness»
Bester internationaler Spielfilm
- «Im Westen nichts Neues» (Deutschland)
- «Argentina, 1985» (Argentinien)
- «Close» (Belgien)
- «EO» (Polen)
- «The Quiet Girl» (Irland)
Beste Regie
- Steven Spielberg («Die Fabelmans»)
- Martin McDonagh («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
- Ruben Östlund («Triangle of Sadness»)
- Todd Field («Tár»)
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Cate Blanchett («Tár»)
- Michelle Yeoh («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
- Ana de Armas («Blond»)
- Andrea Riseborough («To Leslie»)
- Michelle Williams («Die Fabelmans»)
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- Colin Farrell («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
- Austin Butler («Elvis»)
- Brendan Fraser («The Whale»)
- Bill Nighy («Living»)
- Paul Mescal («Aftersun»)
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Angela Bassett («Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»)
- Kerry Condon («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
- Jamie Lee Curtis («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
- Stephanie Hsu («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
- Hong Chau («The Whale»)
Bester Nebendarsteller
- Brendan Gleeson («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
- Barry Keoghan («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
- Ke Huy Quan («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
- Judd Hirsch («Die Fabelmans»)
- Brian Tyree Henry in «Causeway»
Beste Filmmusik
- Volker Bertelmann («Im Westen nichts Neues»)
- John Williams («Die Fabelmans»)
- Justin Hurwitz («Babylon»)
- Carter Burwell («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
- Son Lux («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)