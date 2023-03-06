Oscar-Nominierungen in den wichtigsten Kategorien

Endlich wurden die Oscar-Nominierungen bekannt gegeben.

Die Oscar-Nominierungen 2023 in wichtigen Sparten:

Bester Film

- «Im Westen nichts Neues»

- «Avatar: The Way of Water»

- «The Banshees of Inisherin»

- «Elvis»

- «Everything Everywhere All at Once»

- «Die Fabelmans»

- «Tár»

- «Top Gun: Maverick»

- «Die Aussprache»

- «Triangle of Sadness»

Bester internationaler Spielfilm

- «Im Westen nichts Neues» (Deutschland)

- «Argentina, 1985» (Argentinien)

- «Close» (Belgien)

- «EO» (Polen)

- «The Quiet Girl» (Irland)

Beste Regie

- Steven Spielberg («Die Fabelmans»)

- Martin McDonagh («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

- Ruben Östlund («Triangle of Sadness»)

- Todd Field («Tár»)

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

- Cate Blanchett («Tár»)

- Michelle Yeoh («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

- Ana de Armas («Blond»)

- Andrea Riseborough («To Leslie»)

- Michelle Williams («Die Fabelmans»)

Bester Hauptdarsteller

- Colin Farrell («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

- Austin Butler («Elvis»)

- Brendan Fraser («The Whale»)

- Bill Nighy («Living»)

- Paul Mescal («Aftersun»)

Beste Nebendarstellerin

- Angela Bassett («Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»)

- Kerry Condon («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

- Jamie Lee Curtis («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

- Stephanie Hsu («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

- Hong Chau («The Whale»)

Bester Nebendarsteller

- Brendan Gleeson («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

- Barry Keoghan («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

- Ke Huy Quan («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

- Judd Hirsch («Die Fabelmans»)

- Brian Tyree Henry in «Causeway»

Beste Filmmusik

- Volker Bertelmann («Im Westen nichts Neues»)

- John Williams («Die Fabelmans»)

- Justin Hurwitz («Babylon»)

- Carter Burwell («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

- Son Lux («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)